Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Infineon designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors and complete systems solutions. The company continues to encounter difficulties with the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry that witnesses price erosion and evolving standards. Requirement of large capital investments to maintain a competitive cost position and intensifying competition remain headwinds. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Moreover, the company has negative record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, Infineon stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies opened at $27.05 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

