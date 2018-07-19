Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Earthstone Energy opened at $10.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.