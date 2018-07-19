Ideal Power (IPWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ideal Power, Inc. is engaged in development of a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture(TM). The company also provides photovoltaic inverters and battery converters for grid storage and electrified vehicle fast-charging infrastructure. In addition, it offers hybrid power conversion systems and power switches. Ideal Power, Inc. is based in Spicewood, Texas. “

Get Ideal Power alerts:

IPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a hold rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.19.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. research analysts predict that Ideal Power will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.