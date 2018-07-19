ICICI Bank (IBN) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.82. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 86439 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBN shares. ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.83.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

