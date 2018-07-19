IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKC shares. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 144.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

IBKC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.71 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

