Huntsman Co. (HUN) Receives $38.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,628. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

