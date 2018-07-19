Huntington National Bank Has $29.92 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV traded up $0.60, hitting $118.12, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 666,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12 month low of $92.21 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

