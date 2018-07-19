Huntington National Bank Has $11.79 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.15.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $179.40 and a 52 week high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

