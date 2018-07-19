Huntington National Bank Buys 14,721 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 53,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $35,385,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation traded up $1.66, reaching $172.07, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 863,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $155.81 and a 1 year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,204.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

