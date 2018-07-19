Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,952,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded down $0.28, hitting $74.75, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 653,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,844. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

