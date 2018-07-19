Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson bought 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $197.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.