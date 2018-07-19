Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $62,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 11,328,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

