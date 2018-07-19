HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in HP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 76,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 6,056,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

