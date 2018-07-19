Houlihan Lokey (HLI) vs. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Critical Analysis

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 1 4 0 2.80 ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH 1 3 0 0 1.75

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 17.88% 19.69% 13.04% ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH -51.32% 10.44% 5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.58 $172.28 million $2.39 21.82 ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH $33.35 million 2.58 -$19.10 million $1.32 4.77

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $15 million. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in lower middle-market companies in the form of senior debt, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments. Its investment focus is to make loans to, and selected equity investments in, privately-held lower-middle-market companies.

