HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for 0.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

HFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 153,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $591,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

