Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) & Kirby (KEX) Financial Review

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hoegh LNG Partners has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.8% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoegh LNG Partners and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kirby 1 3 5 0 2.44

Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Kirby has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Kirby.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners 39.78% 11.64% 4.45% Kirby 12.91% 4.35% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Kirby’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million 4.15 $48.78 million $1.36 13.24 Kirby $2.21 billion 2.32 $313.18 million $2.05 41.98

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Hoegh LNG Partners. Hoegh LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirby beats Hoegh LNG Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Höegh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 23, 2018, this segment owned or operated 998 inland tank barges with 22.0 million barrels of capacity, 302 inland towboats, 56 coastal tank barges with 5.4 million barrels of capacity, 53 coastal tugboats, 5 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 5 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, construction, and power generation companies, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

