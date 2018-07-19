Hillman Co. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO)

Hillman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A comprises about 6.0% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillman Co. owned 0.34% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC Class A alerts:

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A traded down $0.70, hitting $35.60, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 697,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,136. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $1,405,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.