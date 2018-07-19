Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,555.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,555 ($20.58) and last traded at GBX 1,548 ($20.49), with a volume of 805039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.53).

HIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($16.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Numis Securities cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,560 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 997 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,151.70 ($15.24).

In other news, insider John J. Castellani purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($18,226.34). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.33) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($346,525.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

