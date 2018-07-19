Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $3,834,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 337,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $5,065,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,924,070 shares of company stock valued at $128,143,235. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

