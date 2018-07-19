Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded up $0.25, reaching $89.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 55,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,835. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4963 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.