Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A traded up $1.45, hitting $215.81, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 89,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $191.71 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

