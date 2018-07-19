Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,033. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

