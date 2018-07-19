Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce traded down $0.09, reaching $16.92, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,005. The company has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 21.93%. sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,013.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $390,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.