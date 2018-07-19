HelloGold Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $274.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00475266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00172013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00021958 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, COSS and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

