Hecla Mining (HL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HL. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of Hecla Mining opened at $3.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 446,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,922,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,911,000 after buying an additional 694,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.