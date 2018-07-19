Head to Head Survey: Time Warner (TWX) vs. ITV PLC/ADR (ITVPY)

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Time Warner alerts:

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Time Warner and ITV PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17% ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Time Warner and ITV PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38 ITV PLC/ADR $4.04 billion 2.28 $527.11 million N/A N/A

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than ITV PLC/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Time Warner and ITV PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 17 4 0 2.19 ITV PLC/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Time Warner currently has a consensus target price of $103.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Time Warner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Time Warner is more favorable than ITV PLC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Time Warner beats ITV PLC/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.