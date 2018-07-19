Head to Head Survey: GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY) versus Wipro (WIT)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS: GTOMY) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GEMALTO NV/S does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.36 billion 1.56 -$479.14 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.37 billion 2.74 $1.23 billion $0.26 19.62

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than GEMALTO NV/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEMALTO NV/S and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 4 4 0 0 1.50

Wipro has a consensus price target of $277.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,331.37%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Wipro 14.68% 15.49% 10.08%

Summary

Wipro beats GEMALTO NV/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

