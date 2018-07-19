Head to Head Review: SemiLEDs (LEDS) and QuickLogic (QUIK)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -31.09% -36.21% -15.16% QuickLogic -123.78% -89.49% -56.08%

SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $9.21 million 1.52 -$4.09 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $12.15 million 8.71 -$14.13 million ($0.18) -6.22

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuickLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SemiLEDs and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats QuickLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. In addition, it provides programming hardware and design software solutions; and licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as data communications, instrumentation, and test and military-aerospace markets through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

