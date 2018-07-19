Head-To-Head Review: SemGroup (SEMG) & Schlumberger (SLB)

SemGroup (NYSE: SEMG) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SemGroup and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup 0 8 3 0 2.27 Schlumberger 0 2 25 0 2.93

SemGroup currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $80.61, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Schlumberger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than SemGroup.

Dividends

SemGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SemGroup pays out -787.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SemGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemGroup and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup $2.08 billion 0.91 -$17.15 million ($0.24) -100.00 Schlumberger $30.44 billion 3.05 -$1.51 billion $1.50 44.71

SemGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger. SemGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup -1.74% 2.17% 0.72% Schlumberger -4.01% 5.85% 3.10%

Risk and Volatility

SemGroup has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schlumberger beats SemGroup on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

