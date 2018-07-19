Head-To-Head Contrast: Millicom (MIICF) and VEON (VEON)

Millicom (OTCMKTS: MIICF) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Millicom has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Millicom and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom 1.51% 4.20% 1.39% VEON -6.78% -10.95% -2.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Millicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Millicom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Millicom pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millicom and VEON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom $6.02 billion 1.05 $85.00 million $1.08 57.64 VEON $9.47 billion 0.56 -$483.00 million $0.06 50.50

Millicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEON. VEON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Millicom and VEON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom 1 0 2 0 2.33 VEON 0 3 4 0 2.57

VEON has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.52%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Millicom.

Summary

Millicom beats VEON on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, and Internet services; and PSTN-fixed and IP telephony, data transmission and network access, domestic and international voice termination, IPLC, and TCP/IP international transit services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Georgia. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 240 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

