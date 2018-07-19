Head to Head Comparison: Okta (OKTA) & PTC (PTC)

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Okta and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 0 13 0 3.00 PTC 0 4 10 0 2.71

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $57.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. PTC has a consensus price target of $99.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given PTC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Okta.

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okta and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $259.99 million 23.11 -$114.35 million ($1.37) -41.13 PTC $1.16 billion 9.52 $6.23 million $0.74 129.74

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -38.34% -59.95% -24.78% PTC 3.16% 10.04% 3.83%

Summary

PTC beats Okta on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops. It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

