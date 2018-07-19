Head to Head Comparison: Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) and INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and INVESCO VAN KAM/COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.51 $49.54 million $2.07 10.71 INVESCO VAN KAM/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than INVESCO VAN KAM/COM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and INVESCO VAN KAM/COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 1 1 2 2 2.83 INVESCO VAN KAM/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than INVESCO VAN KAM/COM.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and INVESCO VAN KAM/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 38.13% 11.09% 6.51% INVESCO VAN KAM/COM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats INVESCO VAN KAM/COM on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.