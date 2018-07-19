Head-To-Head Comparison: Bridgestone (BRDCY) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS: BRDCY) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgestone and Cooper Tire & Rubber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $42.14, indicating a potential upside of 63.98%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Bridgestone.

Dividends

Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cooper Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bridgestone pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cooper Tire & Rubber is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgestone and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $32.50 billion 0.87 $2.57 billion $1.56 11.99 Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.85 billion 0.46 $95.40 million $3.10 8.29

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper Tire & Rubber. Cooper Tire & Rubber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgestone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone 8.00% 11.35% 6.93% Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.60% 11.73% 5.31%

Volatility & Risk

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bridgestone shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgestone beats Cooper Tire & Rubber on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services. It also offers vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and other products; commercial roofing and other materials; golf balls, golf clubs, other sports products; and bicycles, bicycle related and other products, as well as finance and other services. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

