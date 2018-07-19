Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Invests $206,000 in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. S & T Bancorp comprises approximately 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,552,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $74,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, S & T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of S & T Bancorp traded up $1.07, hitting $45.06, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S & T Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

