Hancock Whitney (HWC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Hancock Whitney opened at $50.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

