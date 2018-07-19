Hancock Whitney (HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Hancock Whitney opened at $50.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

