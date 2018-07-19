Hacken (HKN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,823.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Hacken token can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00016679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $8,823.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004113 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00485813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00172284 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024245 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016454 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,344,209 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.