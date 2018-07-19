GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VF Corp (VFC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in VF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after buying an additional 393,818 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,943,301.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF traded up $0.86, reaching $89.08, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . 263,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,040. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

