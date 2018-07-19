GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $79.33. 77,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,353. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.