Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 25.61%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp traded down $0.30, hitting $30.40, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,292. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Guaranty Bancorp news, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $43,721.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Dickelman sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,512 shares in the company, valued at $750,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,336 shares of company stock worth $126,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

