Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB opened at $20.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

