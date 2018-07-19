Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.
Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB opened at $20.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.
Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.
