Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Receives $64.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,298. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 56.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 11.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 66,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif, Inc. Class A

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

