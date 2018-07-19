Green Dot (GDOT) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 5,665 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 11,515 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $715,196.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,814,415.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,571 shares of company stock valued at $30,542,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

