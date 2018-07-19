Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Graft has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $33,890.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.01898010 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,055,558,980 coins and its circulating supply is 313,455,980 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.