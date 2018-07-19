Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOV. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Government Properties Income Trust opened at $15.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

