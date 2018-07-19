Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.20 ($8.47).

BME IBE opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.