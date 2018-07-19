Golar LNG (GLNG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.5073822040524 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Golar LNG traded up $0.34, hitting $28.24, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 50,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,572. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

