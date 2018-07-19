GMS (GMS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Media coverage about GMS (NYSE:GMS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GMS earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0710691833399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

GMS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 280,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. GMS has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $635.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that GMS will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other GMS news, Director J David Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,151,250. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

