Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Southern by 55.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Southern by 22.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Southern by 513.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 807,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 675,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

