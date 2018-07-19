Glencore (GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 400 ($5.29) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 460 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 490 ($6.49) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.82) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.28) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 421.15 ($5.57).

Glencore opened at GBX 316.10 ($4.18) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.52).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

